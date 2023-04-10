Gazette banning importation of several plastic items to be published today

The Extraordinary Gazette notification related to banning the importation of several plastic items is scheduled to be published today (April 10).

The Central Environmental Authority stated that the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy has already sent the relevant gazette notification to the Department of Government Printing.

Once the Extraordinary Gazette notification is published, the importation of several plastic items will be banned with effect from June 01, 2023.

Accordingly, single-use drinking straws, plates, stirrers, cups (except yoghurt cups), spoons, forks and knives, as well as plastic string hopper trays and garlands are amongst the list of plastic items banned from being imported.

Thus, any such goods which arrive at any sea port or airports within Sri Lanka on or after 01 June will be re-exported to the exporting country within 30 days from the date of arrival, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement issued in this regard.



The Controller General of Imports is also due to issue ‘Operational Instructions’ in this regard to the Director General of Customs, licensed banks and other relevant authorities.