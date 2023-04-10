Gazette banning importation of several plastic items to be published today

Gazette banning importation of several plastic items to be published today

April 10, 2023   11:21 am

The Extraordinary Gazette notification related to banning the importation of several plastic items is scheduled to be published today (April 10).

The Central Environmental Authority stated that the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy has already sent the relevant gazette notification to the Department of Government Printing.

Once the Extraordinary Gazette notification is published, the importation of several plastic items will be banned with effect from June 01, 2023.

Accordingly, single-use drinking straws, plates, stirrers, cups (except yoghurt cups), spoons, forks and knives, as well as plastic string hopper trays and garlands are amongst the list of plastic items banned from being imported.

 Thus, any such goods which arrive at any sea port or airports within Sri Lanka on or after 01 June will be re-exported to the exporting country within 30 days from the date of arrival, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement issued in this regard.
 
The Controller General of Imports is also due to issue ‘Operational Instructions’ in this regard to the Director General of Customs, licensed banks and other relevant authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Health Ministry suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

Health Ministry suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

Possible train disaster averter owing to quick thinking of villager

Possible train disaster averter owing to quick thinking of villager