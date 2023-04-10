2022 G.C.E O/L examination postponed

2022 G.C.E O/L examination postponed

April 10, 2023   11:56 am

The 2022 G.C.E Ordinary Level examination which was scheduled to commence on May 15, has been postponed by two weeks, the Department of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the examination will be held from May 29 to June 08, 2023, the department revealed.

For any inquiries regarding the matter, you can contact the Department of Examinations via,

Telephone numbers : 011 2785922 / 011 2784537
Fax : 011 2784422
E-mail : gceolexamsl@gmail.com

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Health Ministry suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

Health Ministry suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital