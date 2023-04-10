2022 G.C.E O/L examination postponed

The 2022 G.C.E Ordinary Level examination which was scheduled to commence on May 15, has been postponed by two weeks, the Department of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the examination will be held from May 29 to June 08, 2023, the department revealed.

For any inquiries regarding the matter, you can contact the Department of Examinations via,

Telephone numbers : 011 2785922 / 011 2784537

Fax : 011 2784422

E-mail : gceolexamsl@gmail.com