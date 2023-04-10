Samurdhi Banks to not open for auspicious time of transactions in Sinhala & Tamil New Year

The Collective of Samurdhi Trade Unions has decided not to open Samurdhi Banks across the country on April 15, for the auspicious time of transactions (Ganudenu Kirime Nekatha) in Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

National Convenor of the union Chamara Maddhumakaluge stated that this trade union action will be taken over an incentives issue of Samurdhi employees.

Mr. Maddhumakaluge mentioned this, while speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today (April 10).