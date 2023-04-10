QR code system to be introduced to pay SLTB bus fares

April 10, 2023   12:56 pm

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardene says that a QR code system will be introduced for the passengers to pay the fares of buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

Minister Gunawardene made this remark while speaking at an event held in Nuwara Eliya yesterday (April 09).

The delivery of 26 buses for seven SLTB bus depots in the Nuwara Eliya district was held yesterday under the patronage of the Transport Minister.

