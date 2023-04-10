Police open fire at car for failing to stop in Polgahawela

April 10, 2023   02:13 pm

Police have opened fire at a car that failed to comply with the police orders to stop near the Polgahawela Court today (April 10).

A group of police officers on duty had reportedly ordered the car to stop based on a tip-off received that heroin drugs are being transported in it.

However, the police have shot at the vehicle, as it continued to travel without stopping despite the police orders.  The gunshot had reportedly hit a tire of the car.

Ada Derana reporter mentioned that the police officers had managed to stop the car after travelling around one kilometer following the shooting, and apprehended three individuals who were travelling inside the car.

The occupants of the car included a man, a woman and a month-old infant, according to Ada Derana reporter.

