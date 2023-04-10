Indian hospitals on alert as Covid-19 cases rise

Indian hospitals on alert as Covid-19 cases rise

April 10, 2023   02:35 pm

India’s health ministry is conducting mock drills to check preparedness of hospitals to deal with rising Covid-19 cases.

The drills are being held on Monday and Tuesday across the country.

India’s active case count is relatively low but experts are urging caution to stop further spread of the disease.

The country saw a deadly second wave in 2021 and the government came under criticism as many hospitals ran out of oxygen and critical care beds.

India recorded close to 6,000 new cases on Sunday, government data shows. The active case count was 35,000.

The surge is largely driven by XBB.1.16, which is an omicron subvariant. The WHO has said it was watching the subvariant and the spread in India.

Experts say it’s not known to be lethal.

"It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, recently said.

Many cities in India have seen a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, but the surge has not led to an increase in hospital admissions.

Both public and private hospitals are participating in the mock drills, which are being supervised by India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and other state health ministers.

In an online meeting held on 7 April, Mr Mandaviya had also asked health officials to identify emergency hotspots by tracking cases related to respiratory illnesses and he also advised them to increase testing and vaccination for Covid-19.

He also stressed the need for increasing awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks in public places.

Meanwhile, some states have made it mandatory to wear masks in public and are urging citizens to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

India was on alert in December as well due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring China, and had stepped up surveillance.

Source - BBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - "MIDDAY PRIME" 2023.04.10

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "MIDDAY PRIME" 2023.04.10

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year