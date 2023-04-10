LG election not likely on April 25  State Minister

State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Wakkumbura says that the 2023 Local Government (LG) election will likely not be held on April 25.

Speaking to the media following today’s special meeting held between the Prime Minister and the Election Commission, the State Minister mentioned that the PM promised to do justice to the requests of the Election Commission in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

“A friendly discussion was held with the Election Commission regarding its future activities. It was discussed on how to pay the salaries of the government employees who have submitted nominations for the 2023 LG polls until April 25 and thereafter. The Election Commission will send a recommendation regarding the matter.”

State Minister Wakkumbura also pointed out that the relevant government officials will be appointed to locations outside the area from where they are contesting for the election and that steps will be taken to pay their salaries.

Furthermore, the discussion also focused on the issue of the Attorney General’s failure to appear on behalf of the Election Commission, he added.

“The Election Commission will hold a separate discussion with the Finance Ministry, and they will announce [whether the election to be held or not]…”

“However, anyone can see that it is difficult to hold the election on April 25, according to the current situation and since the postal voting was not held”, he said.

“They [Election Commission and the Finance Ministry] will make a statement on future actions before April 25”, the State Minister claimed.