LG election not likely on April 25  State Minister

LG election not likely on April 25  State Minister

April 10, 2023   03:28 pm

State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Wakkumbura says that the 2023 Local Government (LG) election will likely not be held on April 25.

Speaking to the media following today’s special meeting held between the Prime Minister and the Election Commission, the State Minister mentioned that the PM promised to do justice to the requests of the Election Commission in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

“A friendly discussion was held with the Election Commission regarding its future activities. It was discussed on how to pay the salaries of the government employees who have submitted nominations for the 2023 LG polls until April 25 and thereafter. The Election Commission will send a recommendation regarding the matter.”

State Minister Wakkumbura also pointed out that the relevant government officials will be appointed to locations outside the area from where they are contesting for the election and that steps will be taken to pay their salaries.

Furthermore, the discussion also focused on the issue of the Attorney General’s failure to appear on behalf of the Election Commission, he added.

“The Election Commission will hold a separate discussion with the Finance Ministry, and they will announce [whether the election to be held or not]…”

“However, anyone can see that it is difficult to hold the election on April 25, according to the current situation and since the postal voting was not held”, he said.

“They [Election Commission and the Finance Ministry] will make a statement on future actions before April 25”, the State Minister claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prime Minister meets Election Commission members for discussion on LG polls

Prime Minister meets Election Commission members for discussion on LG polls

Prime Minister meets Election Commission members for discussion on LG polls

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "MIDDAY PRIME" 2023.04.10

QR code system to be introduced to pay SLTB bus fares

QR code system to be introduced to pay SLTB bus fares

Samurdhi Banks to not open for auspicious time of transactions in Sinhala & Tamil New Year

Samurdhi Banks to not open for auspicious time of transactions in Sinhala & Tamil New Year

China's Sri Lanka radar plan likely to threaten India's strategic assets - Report

China's Sri Lanka radar plan likely to threaten India's strategic assets - Report

World Bank & IMF Spring Meetings 2023 to commence today in Washington DC

World Bank & IMF Spring Meetings 2023 to commence today in Washington DC

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)