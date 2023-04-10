Cyclist killed, three others injured after being hit by army van

A cyclist has been killed and three others were left injured in a motor accident involving a van belonging to Sri Lanka Army, in the Moratuwa area on Monday.

The 58-year-old deceased has been identified as a resident of the Horethuduwa area of Panadura, the police said.

The van involved in the accident had stopped after hitting the cyclist and also a group of pedestrians who were walking on the side of the road.

Three persons who were critically injured in the accident have been admitted to hospital.

The army driver of the said vehicle has been arrested, and he will be produced before Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court, the police said.

Moratuwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.