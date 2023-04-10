Cyclist killed, three others injured after being hit by army van

Cyclist killed, three others injured after being hit by army van

April 10, 2023   05:16 pm

A cyclist has been killed and three others were left injured in a motor accident involving a van belonging to Sri Lanka Army, in the Moratuwa area on Monday.

The 58-year-old deceased has been identified as a resident of the Horethuduwa area of Panadura, the police said.

The van involved in the accident had stopped after hitting the cyclist and also a group of pedestrians who were walking on the side of the road.

Three persons who were critically injured in the accident have been admitted to hospital.

The army driver of the said vehicle has been arrested, and he will be produced before Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court, the police said.

Moratuwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Prime Minister meets Election Commission members for discussion on LG polls

Prime Minister meets Election Commission members for discussion on LG polls

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "MIDDAY PRIME" 2023.04.10

QR code system to be introduced to pay SLTB bus fares

QR code system to be introduced to pay SLTB bus fares

Samurdhi Banks to not open for auspicious time of transactions in Sinhala & Tamil New Year

Samurdhi Banks to not open for auspicious time of transactions in Sinhala & Tamil New Year

China's Sri Lanka radar plan likely to threaten India's strategic assets - Report

China's Sri Lanka radar plan likely to threaten India's strategic assets - Report

World Bank & IMF Spring Meetings 2023 to commence today in Washington DC

World Bank & IMF Spring Meetings 2023 to commence today in Washington DC

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00