New members of Audit Service Commission take oath

April 10, 2023   06:43 pm

The newly appointed members of the Audit Service Commission have been sworn in on Sunday (April 09), before Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker of the Parliament.

The Auditor General is appointed as the ex-officio Chairman to the Commission and accordingly, Mr.W.P.C. Wickramaratne has taken oath in the said position.

Furthermore, Retired Justice Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa, Mrs. Nandaseeli Godakanda, Mr. Gnananantharajah Thevagnanan, Mr. A M Dharmajith Nayanakantha also took oath as members to the Commission, the Department of Communications of the parliament announced.

