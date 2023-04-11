Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

April 11, 2023   07:44 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night.

A few Showers may occur in the Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11th) are Kalpitiya, Dunupotagama , Nikawewa, Somawathi Temple and Verugal at about 12:11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara during the afternoon or night. 

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Kalpitiya and in Galle to Hambanthota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Kalpitiya and in Galle to Hambanthota via Matara will be moderate at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pakistan's finance minister opposes provincial snap polls mandated by court (English)

Pakistan's finance minister opposes provincial snap polls mandated by court (English)

Pakistan's finance minister opposes provincial snap polls mandated by court (English)

President instructs to formulate plan to maximize contribution of Nuwara Eliya to country's economy (English)

President instructs to formulate plan to maximize contribution of Nuwara Eliya to country's economy (English)

FAO delivers 3,820 tonnes of urea fertilizer for 72,200 smallholder paddy farmers (English)

FAO delivers 3,820 tonnes of urea fertilizer for 72,200 smallholder paddy farmers (English)

China's Sri Lanka radar plan likely to threaten India's strategic assets - Report (English)

China's Sri Lanka radar plan likely to threaten India's strategic assets - Report (English)

PM to meet Election Commission members today (English)

PM to meet Election Commission members today (English)

2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam postponed by another two weeks

2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam postponed by another two weeks

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.10

President hits out at officials over development plan for Nuwara Eliya Town

President hits out at officials over development plan for Nuwara Eliya Town