New report on delimitation handed over to PM

April 11, 2023   10:05 am

The new report of the Delimitation Committee was handed over to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena this morning (April 11).

The document, which contains details of the votes and the map of the local councils, was handed over by the chairman of the Delimitation Committee, Mahinda Deshapriya.

A five-member National Delimitation Committee was appointed in November 2022 for the demarcation of wards for local authorities.

The committee, chaired by the former election chief, comprises Mr. Jayalath R.V. Dissanayake, Mrs. W.M.M.R. Adikari, Mr. K. Thavalingam and Mr. I.A. Hameed.

It was appointed in a special gazette notification published by PM Gunawardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

