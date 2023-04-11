Justice Minister says prisoners are responsibility of govt

Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says that it is the government’s responsibility to take care of imprisoned inmates, regardless of the severity of the offence they have committed.

Speaking at an event held in the Ministry of Justice, the lawmaker stated that the inspection committees should take measures to provide additional welfare facilities for prison inmates, apart from the facilities facilitated by the government.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the measures that have been taken to amend the country’s Prison Ordinance in a ‘humane manner’ for the first time since 1934, adding that 06 units have been established within the existing prisons to rehabilitate the death row inmates.

Rajapakshe also said that a committee has already been appointed to legislate new laws to place those who have committed minor offences under house arrest.

Minister Rajapakshe noted that nearly 8,000 out of the 26,000 individuals imprisoned in all prisons across the country have thus far been found guilty.