State Minister assures restructuring SOEs does not mean selling them

April 11, 2023   11:21 am

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has assured that the restructuring of public institutions does not mean that they will be sold.

Speaking to the media in Kegalle, Siyambalapitiya explained that the restricting of these state-owned enterprises would allow for the reduction of monopolies, ultimately providing more efficient services to the public.

“The important thing is to break these existing monopolies , and to provide the public with the profit gained through the competition created within the market”, he explained, adding that the government will also be able to collect a significant tax revenue from these new companies being introduced.

“We can show the people that the restructuring of these public institutions is, in fact, a good thing”, the State Minister assured.

