World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lankas economy

April 11, 2023   12:58 pm

The World Bank has reiterated its support for Sri Lanka to stabilize the economy, step up social protection and revive growth.

The Managing Director of Operations of the World Bank, Anna Bjerde conveyed this during a meeting with State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe in the United States on Tuesday (April 11).

During the meeting, the World Bank official and Semasinghe discussed how Sri Lanka’s reform agenda would help economic recovery.

The state minister is in Washington DC to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardana are also taking part in the meetings.

The Sri Lankan delegation also interacted with the World Bank team specialized in the social safety net interventions, cash transfer programs and developing effective delivery systems.

On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, Semasinghe met with Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Executive Director of the IMF to discuss Sri Lanka’s ambitious reform agenda and its commitment to successfully completing the IMF program.

Semasinghe says this participation is a great opportunity for Sri Lanka to enhance cooperation with the International partners of Sri Lanka in order to ensure debt sustainability and to further the progress Sri Lanka has made towards economic recovery.

 

