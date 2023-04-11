Kanchana assures no coal shortage despite recent claims

April 11, 2023   02:55 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has assured that there will be no shortage of coal to operate the Norochcholai Power Plant, despite recent speculation in this regard by both the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the media.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister gave a detailed breakdown of how many stocks of coal cargo are required for the power plant to operate, assuring that the required stocks have been procured.

Wijesekera explained that 30 stocks of coal cargo are needed to operate the Norochcholai Power Plant at full capacity as per the generation forecast by the CEB for the upcoming season. 

Thus, he stated that while the 23rd stock of cargo is currently being unloaded, the 24th, 25th and 26th stocks have docked at Puttalam and are currently waiting to be unloaded.

Furthermore, the 27th, 28th and 29th cargos have been nominated and are due to arrive before 01 May, while the 30th stock of coal cargo is due to be nominated, and is scheduled to arrive in the first week of May.

