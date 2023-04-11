Committee on High Posts approves three new top appointments

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of two new secretaries to the ministries and a new ambassador.

Accordingly, the committee has green-lighted the appointment of W.S. Satyananda as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing.

The Committee on High Posts also approved the appointment of M.M Naimudeen as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Investment Promotion.

In addition, the approval of the Committee was given to appoint Dr. Chanaka Harsha Talpahewa as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Philippines.

The Committee on High Posts of the Parliament met earlier last week, under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the Members of Parliament John Seneviratne, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Thalatha Atukorala and Dr. Sudarshini Fernadopulle attended the meeting.