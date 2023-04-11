Committee on High Posts approves three new top appointments

Committee on High Posts approves three new top appointments

April 11, 2023   03:31 pm

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of two new secretaries to the ministries and a new ambassador.

Accordingly, the committee has green-lighted the appointment of W.S. Satyananda as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing.

The Committee on High Posts also approved the appointment of M.M Naimudeen as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Investment Promotion.

In addition, the approval of the Committee was given to appoint Dr. Chanaka Harsha Talpahewa as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Philippines.

The Committee on High Posts of the Parliament met earlier last week, under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the Members of Parliament John Seneviratne, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Thalatha Atukorala and Dr. Sudarshini Fernadopulle attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New report of Delimitation Committee handed over to Prime Minister

New report of Delimitation Committee handed over to Prime Minister

New report of Delimitation Committee handed over to Prime Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.11

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka

Special police teams and intelligence units deployed for public safety during festive season

Special police teams and intelligence units deployed for public safety during festive season

First auspicious time of 2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls tomorrow

First auspicious time of 2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls tomorrow

High demand for fire crackers and fireworks ahead of upcoming festive season

High demand for fire crackers and fireworks ahead of upcoming festive season

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Local Govt election postponed for second time

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Local Govt election postponed for second time

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00