Four Senior DIGs to be transferred

The Police Headquarters has decided to transfer four Senior DIGs before Sinhala and Tamil New Year, sources revealed.

Reportedly, the relevant transfers are slated to be given to the SDIGs of North-Central, Uva and North-Western provinces.

Accordingly, SDIGs Lalith Pathinayake, Rajitha Sri Daminda, Ajith Rohana and Sajeewa Medawatte will be transferred in this manner.

Furthermore, steps will be taken to transfer the officers in charge of the Puttalam and Colombo Crimes Division, the Human Resource Management Division and the Complaints Unit, according to sources.