Total number of LG members to be downsized to 4,714

April 11, 2023   03:58 pm

The total number of members elected to Local Government bodies has been slashed to 4,714 in the new report on demarcation, Mahinda Deshapriya, the chairman of the National Delimitation Committee says.

The report was handed over to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena this morning (April 11).

In the new delimitation report, the plethora of members of municipal councils, urban councils, Pradeshiya Sabhas and provincial councils - which amounted to more than 8,000 - has been reduced by nearly a half.

A five-member National Delimitation Committee was appointed in November 2022 for the demarcation of wards for local authorities.

Chaired by the former election chief, the committee comprises Mr. Jayalath R.V. Dissanayake, Mrs. W.M.M.R. Adikari, Mr. K. Thavalingam and Mr. I.A. Hameed.

The committee was appointed in a special gazette notification published by PM Gunawardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

