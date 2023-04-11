Engineer found dead under suspicious circumstances

The body of a 58-year-old male who had died under suspicious circumstances was found this afternoon (11 April) by the Kahatuduwa Police.

Accordingly, the deceased has been identified as an engineer by the name P. A. Pushpakumara Nissanka, a resident of Siyamabalagoda, Polgasowita. Police have also uncovered that the deceased’s wife is a practicing doctor at the Batticaloa Hospital.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of his own blood by a neighbour, who had entered the house through a window that had been left open, after the deceased had not responded to his repeated calls.

The neighbour had then subsequently informed the Kahatuduwa Police, after which an investigation was launched into the death.

Police are conducting further investigations into the death.