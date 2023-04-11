Pakistan announces scholarship programme for Sri Lankan students

Pakistan announces scholarship programme for Sri Lankan students

April 11, 2023   06:33 pm

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has announced both fully and partially funded scholarships for Sri Lankan students.

Accordingly, both fully and partially funded scholarships were announced under the ‘Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Scheme’, to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and a better understanding of cultures and traditions between Pakistani and Sri Lankan students.

Under the aforementioned programme, scholarships are available for all disciplines at the BS, MS and PhD levels, the HEC said in a statement.

As such, those interested are required to submit an online application through the HEC website by 25 April 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

New report of Delimitation Committee handed over to Prime Minister

New report of Delimitation Committee handed over to Prime Minister

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.11

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka

Special police teams and intelligence units deployed for public safety during festive season

Special police teams and intelligence units deployed for public safety during festive season

First auspicious time of 2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls tomorrow

First auspicious time of 2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year falls tomorrow

High demand for fire crackers and fireworks ahead of upcoming festive season

High demand for fire crackers and fireworks ahead of upcoming festive season