Pakistan announces scholarship programme for Sri Lankan students

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has announced both fully and partially funded scholarships for Sri Lankan students.

Accordingly, both fully and partially funded scholarships were announced under the ‘Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Scheme’, to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and a better understanding of cultures and traditions between Pakistani and Sri Lankan students.

Under the aforementioned programme, scholarships are available for all disciplines at the BS, MS and PhD levels, the HEC said in a statement.

As such, those interested are required to submit an online application through the HEC website by 25 April 2023.