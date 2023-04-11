Decision on 2022 A/L paper-marking to be made tonight

An executive committee is due to meet tonight (11 April) in order to make a decision pertaining to the marking of the 2022 GCE Advanced Level examination papers.

Accordingly, the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) revealed that the meeting will be held online at 08:00 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Ada Derana, FUTA also refuted all accusations made by the Department of Examinations that the 2022 GCE Ordinary Level examination was being postponed as a result of the actions of university teachers.

The Department of Examinations yesterday (10 April) announced that the 2022 GCE O/L exam, although scheduled to commence on 15 May, has been postponed by two weeks to 29 May.

Sources associated with the department claimed that the postponement was a result of the delay caused by the university teachers’ refusal to mark the 2022 GCE A/L exam papers, which has been delayed for nearly 50 days now.

Meanwhile, parents of students have also blamed university teachers for disrupting their children’s education as a result of their impulsive actions