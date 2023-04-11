Decision on 2022 A/L paper-marking to be made tonight

Decision on 2022 A/L paper-marking to be made tonight

April 11, 2023   08:56 pm

An executive committee is due to meet tonight (11 April) in order to make a decision pertaining to the marking of the 2022 GCE Advanced Level examination papers.

Accordingly, the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) revealed that the meeting will be held online at 08:00 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Ada Derana, FUTA also refuted all accusations made by the Department of Examinations that the 2022 GCE Ordinary Level examination was being postponed as a result of the actions of university teachers.

The Department of Examinations yesterday (10 April) announced that the 2022 GCE O/L exam, although scheduled to commence on 15 May, has been postponed by two weeks to 29 May.

Sources associated with the department claimed that the postponement was a result of the delay caused by the university teachers’ refusal to mark the 2022 GCE A/L exam papers, which has been delayed for nearly 50 days now.

Meanwhile, parents of students have also blamed university teachers for disrupting their children’s education as a result of their impulsive actions

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Foreign Minister requests diplomats to review travel advisories to reflect stability in Sri Lanka (English)

Foreign Minister requests diplomats to review travel advisories to reflect stability in Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy (English)

World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy (English)

Local Govt election postponed for second time (English)

Local Govt election postponed for second time (English)

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka (English)

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

New report on delimitation handed over to PM (English)

New report on delimitation handed over to PM (English)

PHIs seek legal action against more than 3,000 restaurants violating Food Act

PHIs seek legal action against more than 3,000 restaurants violating Food Act