Sri Lanka deeply concerned about deteriorating situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Government of Sri Lanka has expressed deep concerns about the recent escalation of violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including the incidents at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan.

Hence, Sri Lanka called on all parties concerned to “exercise restraint, maintain calm and take sustained measures to address the worsening humanitarian situation.”

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s unwavering support for the right of the Palestinian people to statehood in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions.

Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting a negotiated settlement in line with internationally agreed parameters of two states living side by side on the basis of the 1967 borders, which is key to achieving long-term security, peace and prosperity.