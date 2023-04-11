Sri Lanka parliament to debate IMF-supported EFF program from April 25

Sri Lanka parliament to debate IMF-supported EFF program from April 25

April 11, 2023   10:58 pm

The 48-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be taken up for debate in the parliament from April 25, says Sagala Ratnayake, the Chief of Staff to the President and Senior Adviser on National Security.

Following the parliamentary debate, the political party leaders will decide whether to extend their support to the IMF bailout, Ratnayake said further addressing a discussion with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Foreign Missions on Monday (April 10).

During the meeting, Ratnayake emphasized the importance of a structural reform program for economic recovery and sustainable growth, which includes not only financial and economic reforms but also the reconciliation process, crucial for Sri Lanka’s progress.

“This program is not limited purely to the fiscal and economic reforms; the fiscal reform in particular, also encompasses matters like the reconciliation process, which is key to a recovery for Sri Lankans and sustainable growth.”

