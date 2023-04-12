Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, says the Met. Department.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (12th) are Mankulam, Periyakulam, Kuratiyawa, Morawewa and Mahadiwlwewa at about 12:11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night.

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.