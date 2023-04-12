Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

April 12, 2023   07:33 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, says the Met. Department.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (12th) are Mankulam, Periyakulam, Kuratiyawa, Morawewa and Mahadiwlwewa at about 12:11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night. 

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.   

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Foreign Minister requests diplomats to review travel advisories to reflect stability in Sri Lanka (English)

Foreign Minister requests diplomats to review travel advisories to reflect stability in Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy (English)

World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy (English)

Local Govt election postponed for second time (English)

Local Govt election postponed for second time (English)

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka (English)

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka (English)

New report on delimitation handed over to PM (English)

New report on delimitation handed over to PM (English)

PHIs seek legal action against more than 3,000 restaurants violating Food Act

PHIs seek legal action against more than 3,000 restaurants violating Food Act

Police operations in full swing to ensure public security during festive season

Police operations in full swing to ensure public security during festive season