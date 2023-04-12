Additional buses, trains operative for festive season from today

Additional private sector passenger buses are up and running today (April 12) for those who are returning to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to director general of the National Transport Commission (NTC) Nilan Miranda, at least 300 additional buses have been deployed to facilitate the passengers.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) too has decided to deploy additional buses during the festive season.

The president of the Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne said privately-owned buses are operative as per usual on April 13.

At the same time, additional train journeys have been included to the schedule since this morning for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.