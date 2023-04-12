Navy begins expanding Kankesanturai harbour for Sri Lanka-India ferry service

Sri Lanka Navy has initiated expanding the Kankesanthurai harbour, with a view to accommodate more traffic and provide better infrastructure in support of the passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India.

The government of Sri Lanka launched the ferry service project between the port of Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka and Pondicherry, India to provide a more affordable and convenient mode of transportation.

Sri Lanka Navy, on the directives of the navy commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, actively supported the expansion of the Kankesanthurai harbour facility by providing its manpower and expertise, in response to a request made by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Aviation.

Accordingly, the project got underway on 01 February, with skilled manpower and industrial expertise enabled by the navy.

Thus, the Sri Lanka Navy has undertaken the construction of a passenger terminal for immigration and customs clearance of people who intend to use this passenger ferry service. Required materials for the construction work are provided by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

At present, a group of 60 naval personnel are engaged in the construction of a 1,000 square meter passenger terminal, under the supervision of naval civil engineering officers.

The construction work of the passenger terminal will be completed soon and thereupon the facility will be handed over to the SLPA for its operational purposes.

The passenger ferry service project is part of a larger effort to strengthen longstanding ties between India and Sri Lanka, with a focus on improving tourism.

The contribution of the navy towards the prompt implementation of the project will not only help save the public money but also allows the public to enjoy the expected benefits of this project in due course.

Last month, the Ports, Shipping & Aviation expressed hopes of commencing the operations of the ferry service on 29 April.

Ferry owners are planning to charge USD 50 per passenger for a one-way trip while allowing a passenger to carry baggage weighing 100kg. Only daytime operations will be in effect during the first stage.

A ferry is expected to carry 150 passengers at a time and will take around 4 hours to travel from Karaikal Port in Pondicherry to Kankesanthurai.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority has provided a financial facility of Rs. 144 million for the total constructions that are carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy.