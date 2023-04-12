University lecturers temporarily call off strike

April 12, 2023   10:10 am

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) has temporarily called off its strike action, which had been commenced in protest of the government’s tax policy.

Accordingly, the university lecturers will rejoin academic activities from April 17.

The FUTA joined a countrywide one-day strike action led by the trade union collective of professionals on March 15 against the recent tax revision, electricity tariff hike and several other unpopular decisions made by the incumbent government.

Although services returned to normalcy after the token strike was called off the following day, the FUTA decided to continue its trade union action as satisfactory solutions were not provided for their demands.

As a result, the evaluation of 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination papers was delayed by at least 50 days, with parents of the students expressing concerns about the future of their children.

Against this backdrop, FUTA convened a special meeting last night to decide on the A/L exam paper marking process.

Meanwhile, the Department of Examinations on Monday (10 April) announced that the 2022 GCE Ordinary Level examination, originally scheduled to commence on 15 May, has been postponed by two weeks, to 29 May.

