IMF chief reaffirms support for Sri Lanka

April 12, 2023   10:58 am

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its support for Sri Lanka at this difficult juncture.

IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva conveyed this during a meeting with the Sri Lankan delegation led by Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe in the United States.

Semasinghe is in Washington DC to attend the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group. Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardana are also taking part in the meetings.

Georgieva told the Sri Lankan delegation that the “IMF is here to support Sri Lanka at this difficult time. Now it is important for everyone to come together to do their part to overcome the crisis.”

