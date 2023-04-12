Police probing disappearance of Rs. 5 mn from a safe at Central Bank

Sri Lanka Police have initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Rs. 5 million from a safe at the Central Bank.

Probes were launched after a complaint filed by respective authorities of the Central Bank with the Colombo Fort police station.

According to reports, bundles of cash placed inside a safe with high-security systems at the Central Bank have gone missing.

Thereby, the Colombo Fort police officers are investigating the matter, while the Central Bank is conducting an internal probe.