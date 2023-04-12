All liquor stores to remain closed for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

All liquor stores to remain closed for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

April 12, 2023   12:20 pm

All liquor stores will remain closed on 13 and 14 April in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Department of Excise says.

The department’s spokesperson, Excise Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe, speaking to Ada Derana, mentioned that a special operation will be in full swing to monitor the supply chain regulation during the festive season.

He appealed to the members of the public to inform of any fraud or irregularities by calling the hotline 1913.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.12

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Local Government election postponed for once again due to lack of funds

Foreign Minister requests diplomats to review travel advisories to reflect stability in Sri Lanka (English)

Foreign Minister requests diplomats to review travel advisories to reflect stability in Sri Lanka (English)

World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy (English)

World Bank reiterates support to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy (English)

Local Govt election postponed for second time (English)

Local Govt election postponed for second time (English)

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka (English)

U.S. Treasury Secretary to push for moves to conclude debt treatment for Sri Lanka (English)

New report on delimitation handed over to PM (English)

New report on delimitation handed over to PM (English)

PHIs seek legal action against more than 3,000 restaurants violating Food Act

PHIs seek legal action against more than 3,000 restaurants violating Food Act