All liquor stores to remain closed for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

All liquor stores will remain closed on 13 and 14 April in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Department of Excise says.

The department’s spokesperson, Excise Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe, speaking to Ada Derana, mentioned that a special operation will be in full swing to monitor the supply chain regulation during the festive season.

He appealed to the members of the public to inform of any fraud or irregularities by calling the hotline 1913.