Sri Lankan father-son duo dead after drowning at waterfall in Australia

Two Sri Lankans have died in Australia after drowning in a popular swimming hole while on holiday in the far north of Queensland state, foreign media reported.

The deceased men were identified as a father-son duo, aged 59 and 21 years. The father had been employed at a transport company in Melbourne for more than eight years.

While holidaying in Queensland, they had visited the Crystal Cascades waterfall with a group of tourists.

The waterfall, a popular tourist spot located Cairns, is known for its slippery rocks and strong currents, according to media reports.

The father, who was swimming in the water with the others, was first swept away by strong currents. His son and daughter then attempted to rescue him, only to get caught in currents.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, after receiving reports of the trio struggling to get out of the water.

Shortly after being pulled out of the water, the unresponsive father and the son were declared dead.

Queensland Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths.