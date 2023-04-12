Welfare benefit payments to commence in June

The welfare benefit payments will be made to eligible individuals starting from June this year, the Welfare Benefits Board says.

According to its chairman B. Wijayaratne, the applications belonging to nearly 3.2 million households have thus far been verified.

Meanwhile, the information survey aimed at identifying eligible individuals for the welfare benefits program came to an end on 10 April. The census work was originally scheduled to be completed by 31 March, however, the time period was later extended by 10 days.

The survey was commenced to confirm the details of individuals who have applied for the program themed “Let’s be Honest - Benefit the Real Needy”.

Speaking further in this regard, Wijayaratne said once the data census work is completed, the list of eligible candidates for welfare benefits would be prepared and displayed at all Divisional Secretariats and Grama Niladhari Offices.

Those who are not listed among the eligible candidates will then be given a period of 10 days to file their appeals and objections.

The appeals and objections will be examined by respective committees at Pradeshiya Sabhas, appointed by the District Secretaries. The committees will made necessary recommendations to the Board before commencing the welfare benefit payments in June.