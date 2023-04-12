Exams chief urges university lecturers to take part in A/L paper marking

The Department of Examinations has urged university lecturers to take part in the evaluation of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination papers.

In a media release, Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara said the paper marking activities can be commenced with the participation of the exam markers who have already applied for the task.

The paper marking process has been delayed by 54 days, the exams chief said, adding that the students who sat for the A/L exam are now afflicted while the entire sector of education is facing instability as a result.

He also mentioned that the Education Ministry has increased the payment made per answer sheet.

The 2022 Advanced Level exam was held from 23 January to 17 February this year.

The paper marking process was put on hold as the Federation of the University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) joined a countrywide one-day strike action led by the trade union collective of professionals on March 15 against the recent tax revision, electricity tariff hike and several other unpopular decisions made by the incumbent government, the.

Although services returned to normalcy after the token strike was called off the following day, the FUTA decided to continue its trade union action as satisfactory solutions were not provided for their demands.

The FUTA decided to call off its trade union action and rejoin academic activities starting from April 17.

However, the association stated that the decision on the participation of university academics in the A/L examination paper evaluation will be deferred until a satisfactory conclusion is reached.