Malay Association thanks PM for renaming Slave Island

April 12, 2023   09:17 pm

The Sri Lanka Malay Association (SLMA) has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for re-naming Slave Island as Kompanna Veediya in English.

The name Kompanna Veediya was used in Sinhala and Tamil while it was called Slave Island in English. However, the Prime Minister later initiated the measures to change it to Kompanna Veediya in English too.

SLMA President Rizwan Badoordeen and General Secretary Iqram Cuttilan called on Prime Minister today at the Temple Trees and briefed him on the social and cultural activities conducted by the Association.

The Prime Minister congratulated the SLMA which celebrates its 100th anniversary. Mr Badoordeen said the Sri Lanka Malay Cricket Club which was set up before the SLMA, has commemorates its 150th anniversary this year.

The Prime Minister mentioned with gratitude about the Malay members who served in the armed forces during the fight against terrorism and made ultimate sacrifice. He said the Malay community has set a valuable example for the minorities to emulate by totally integrating into the Sri Lankan society.

He also thanked the SLMA for carrying out social services for the benefit of low-income families in all the communities.

