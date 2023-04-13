Thundershowers likely in many parts of the island later today

April 13, 2023   07:04 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15 of April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (13th) are Mannar, Periyamadu, Puliyankulam and Kokkilai at about 12:11 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night. 

Winds will be easterly to south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.   

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

