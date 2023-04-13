Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

The Sri Lankans celebrate the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year tomorrow (April 14).

The New Year, known as ‘Aluth Avurudda’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil, is celebrated by both communities by observing various rituals and customs.

According to traditional astrological belief, the Sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in Sri Lanka. The Sinhalese are influenced by astrological faiths and perform several religious practices during this time.



Auspicious Times for New Year:

Dawn of the New Year

New Year will dawn at 2:59 p.m. on April 14 (Friday)

Punya Kaalaya (‘Nonagathaya’ or Inauspicious Time)

Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time is from 8:35 a.m. to 9:23 p.m. on April 14 (Friday)

Preparation of Meals

Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 3:29 p.m. on April 14 (Friday).

Light the hearth, clad in light mixed coloured clothes while facing the direction of south. Prepare milk rice mixed with curd as well as sweetmeats containing Undu flour (Urad).

Commencing Work, Transactions and Partaking in Meals

April 14 (Friday) at 5:05 p.m. clad in light golden coloured clothes and facing the direction of east

Anointing Oil

April 16 (Sunday) at 9:41 a.m. clad in red and yellow while facing the direction of south

Leaving for Work

April 17 (Monday) at 6:28 a.m. clad in white coloured clothes while facing the south when leaving the house