Over 100 shops gutted in massive fire at vegetable market in Bodh Gaya

April 13, 2023   10:30 am

In a tragic incident, a massive fire swept through a vegetable market in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya district, engulfing around 115 shops in the vicinity.

According to officials, the incident took place on Tuesday and the intensity of the fire was such that shops were reduced to ashes within minutes, leaving no time for locals to control it.

They further said that at least 5 to 6 motorcycles were also burnt in the fire, however, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that a couple of LPG cylinders also exploded after which fire engulfed the whole market. They also alleged that fire tenders took time to reach the spot to douse the flame. 

“Fire was so massive that no one dared to douse it and after the cylinder blast, it spread further gutting our shops. A total of 115 to 117 shops were destroyed in the fire causing a loss of several lakhs of rupees. Only one fire brigade reached here that too was late, till then most of the market was under fire,” ANI quoted a food outlet operator as saying.  

Earlier on March 8, a cannonball exploded in Bihar’s Gaya killing three members of a family while three members were injured. According to reports, military personnel was practising firing at a range near the Gularved village of Bumair Panchayat of the Barachatti police station area.


-Agencies

