Buses on 120 route launch strike

April 13, 2023   11:56 am

All privately-owned buses operating on the Kesbewa – Pettah route (120 route) launched a strike this morning (13 April), against a recent decision taken by the Road Passenger Transport Authority (RPTA).

Accordingly, the strike was launched against the RPTA’s recent decision to grant a licence for a new bus.

The bus operators claimed that as per a court order issued in 2000, new buses cannot be operated from Kesbewa to Pettah on the 120 route. 

Protesters also argued that two of the RPTA’s employees stationed at the Kesbewa bus station have been granted leave.

