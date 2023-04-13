Printing Dept. temporarily halts LG election-related printing

Printing Dept. temporarily halts LG election-related printing

April 13, 2023   12:28 pm

The Department of Government Printing has decided to temporarily halt all printing processes related to the 2023 Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, the decision was taken owing to the fact that the required funds have not been released by the Treasury.

However, the postal ballots and other related documents have been printed at a cost of Rs. 50 million thus far, the Department said, adding that the Treasury is yet to release any funds.

As a result of this, the Department is unable to pay the allowances of over 200 employees.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage has made several written requests to the Treasury in this regard thus far, and is due to remind the Treasury of the matter soon.

