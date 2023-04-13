Meteorology Dept. issues heat index advisory

The Department of Meteorology today (April 13) issued a heat index advisory for many parts of the island.

Accordingly, the heat index – the temperature felt on the human body – is expected to rise to the ‘caution’ level at some places in Western, Southern, Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Kurunegala, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

The heat index forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Meteorology Department for the following day, and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

The Meteorology Department has advised the members of the public to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

The effect of the heat index on the human body is mentioned in the above table and it is prepared on the advice of the Ministry Of Health and Indigenous Medical Services.