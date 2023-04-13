Third shipment of imported eggs to be distributed today
April 13, 2023 03:35 pm
The third shipment of one million eggs from India is due to be distributed to bakeries today (13 April).
Accordingly, the stock of eggs which was released this morning will be distributed amongst bakeries this evening.
This was confirmed by the State Trading Corporation.
The third consignment of eggs from India was released from the Colombo Port this morning after the relevant clearance certificate was issued by the Animal Production and Health Department.