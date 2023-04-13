Two police officers arrested for soliciting bribe

Two police officers who solicited a bribe of Rs. 9,000 have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

A spokesman for CIABOC revealed that the arrest took place during a raid which was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Polonnaruwa office.

Accordingly, a Police Sergeant and a Constable attached to the Minneriya Police were arrested for soliciting a bribe to aid the operation of an illegal liquor distillery.

The suspects have been remanded until 25 April after being produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court.