Two police officers arrested for soliciting bribe

Two police officers arrested for soliciting bribe

April 13, 2023   03:51 pm

Two police officers who solicited a bribe of Rs. 9,000 have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

A spokesman for CIABOC revealed that the arrest took place during a raid which was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Polonnaruwa office.

Accordingly, a Police Sergeant and a Constable attached to the Minneriya Police were arrested for soliciting a bribe to aid the operation of an illegal liquor distillery.

The suspects have been remanded until 25 April after being produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF "MIDDAY PRIME" - 2023.04.13

Streets of Colombo empty after people return to hometowns for festive season

Streets of Colombo empty after people return to hometowns for festive season

Animal Production & Health Dept to issue clearance certificate for another stock of imported eggs

Animal Production & Health Dept to issue clearance certificate for another stock of imported eggs

Japan, France and India to launch new platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Japan, France and India to launch new platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Derana celebrates Sinhala and Tamil New Year with cleaning workers

Derana celebrates Sinhala and Tamil New Year with cleaning workers

Police warn of increased crimes during festive season

Police warn of increased crimes during festive season

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.13

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.13