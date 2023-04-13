Final draft on proposed Electricity Act expected in April

April 13, 2023   04:04 pm

The progress of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) restructuring process has been reviewed with the relevant committee, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister noted that a working draft of the proposed new Electricity Act was shared with development agencies and their energy experts and legal consultants for their observations.

Meanwhile, the committee also met with the CEB management and the engineers’ union of CEB, and is scheduled to meet the other unions within CEB soon.

“Hope to have the final draft by the end of April”, he said in this regard.

