A consignment of narcotic pills has been seized in a joint raid conducted by the Army Intelligence troops in Mannar and the Mannar Anti-Corruption Unit.

Accordingly, a stock of 111,000 pills amounting to Rs. 16 million was found in Silavathurai, Mannar.

The joint raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Army Intelligence troops in Mannar, while further investigations into the matter are underway.