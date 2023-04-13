IMF will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors

IMF will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors

April 13, 2023   10:01 pm

Director of the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Krishna Srinivasan has stated that the debt relief Sri Lanka currently awaits is expected to contribute USD 17 billion to close the Balance of Payments (BOP) financing gap from 2023 – 2027.

Speaking at the World Bank Group and IMF Spring Meetings, Srinivasan stated the IMF aims to restore debt sustainability and the BOP pressures even after the programme ends.

Thus, he explained that while the debt relief programme will cover nearly USD 17 billion of Sri Lanka’s USD 24 billion financing gap, the rest of the funds are expected to be covered by International Financial Institutions (IFIs).

He noted, however, that the process according to which the restructuring will happen, or how the required relief will be provided, must be negotiated between Sri Lanka and its creditors, stating that the IMF ‘does not get involved’ in this process.

He explained that Sri Lanka will be required to negotiate the matter with its creditors, and the form in which the debt relief will be provided, including principle haircuts, extension of maturity and interest reductions.

Sri Lanka is expected to outline a blueprint later this month, which will provide a basis for engaging with their creditors pertaining to the debt restructuring process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023 (English)

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023 (English)

Statement by Co-Chairs of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable following meeting in Washington DC (English)

Statement by Co-Chairs of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable following meeting in Washington DC (English)

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt (English)

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt (English)

2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year Auspicious Times

2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year Auspicious Times

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm - 2023.04.13

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm - 2023.04.13

Do not give live updates about your New Year trips on social media - Police warns public

Do not give live updates about your New Year trips on social media - Police warns public

Prices of fruits, vegetables and other goods on the rise ahead of festive season

Prices of fruits, vegetables and other goods on the rise ahead of festive season