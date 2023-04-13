Six-month old infant killed in three-wheeler  bus collision

Six-month old infant killed in three-wheeler  bus collision

April 13, 2023   10:22 pm

A six-month old infant has died after a three-wheeler collided head-on with a bus.

The accident took place last evening (12 April) in the Atawarala area in Maho, when a private bus plying from Mahawa to Kurunegala collided with a three-wheeler travelling from Mahawa to Daladagama.

Three other persons, including the infant’s mother, were admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

