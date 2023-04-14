China assures commitment towards Sri Lankas debt restructuring process

China assures commitment towards Sri Lankas debt restructuring process

April 14, 2023   12:04 am

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has reaffirmed their commitment towards Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process. 

Speaking at a regular press conference held today (13 April), Wang Wenbin assured that they will continue to support Chinese financial institutions in actively working out the debt treatment. 

In response to a question raised pertaining to the ‘new platform’ due to be announced by Japan, France and India for creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt, Wenbin said, “We will work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to jointly play a positive role in helping Sri Lanka navigate the situation, ease its debt burden and achieve sustainable development. At the same time, we call on commercial and multilateral creditors to take part in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring based on fair burden-sharing”. 

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki yesterday (12 April) explained that Japan, France and India would announce a new platform for creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka’s debt, adding that it would be ‘very nice’ if China were to join the effort.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023 (English)

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023 (English)

Statement by Co-Chairs of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable following meeting in Washington DC (English)

Statement by Co-Chairs of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable following meeting in Washington DC (English)

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt (English)

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt (English)

2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year Auspicious Times

2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year Auspicious Times

Do not give live updates about your New Year trips on social media - Police warns public

Do not give live updates about your New Year trips on social media - Police warns public

Prices of fruits, vegetables and other goods on the rise ahead of festive season

Prices of fruits, vegetables and other goods on the rise ahead of festive season

NEWS IN BRIEF - PRIME TIME - 2023.04.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - PRIME TIME - 2023.04.13