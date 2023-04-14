Strive to be more affluent, prosperous: Presidents message for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

April 14, 2023   07:19 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message for the 2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023, says Sri Lankans should strive to be more affluent and prosperous.

Recalling that Sri Lankans partook in the New Year rituals even amidst the unprecedented economic crisis, which exacerbated last year and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people, the Head of State said he is gratified to have commenced this year with a ‘salubrious environment’.

Wickremesinghe is confident that Sri Lanka is capable of achieving affluence and prosperity by moving forward as one nation.

The President noted that a fresh beginning is imperative to create a brighter future for Sri Lanka despite the differences in political affiliation, ethnicity and religion.


Read President Wickremesinghe’s full message for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year:

The dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year subsequent to the transition of the Sun from the house of Pisces to Aries, is considered an extremely momentous occasion by the Sinhala and Tamil communities in the country.

On this propitious celebration, people traditionally engage in observing New Year customs at stipulated auspicious times, with the wish of securing abundant prosperity.

Last year, amidst the unprecedented economic crisis which disrupted our daily lives, we partook in the New Year rituals with untold hardship and were confined to a struggle in alleviating this adversity.

However, I am gratified that the commencement of this year has presented a salubrious environment for us all, and therefore we should strive to be more affluent and prosperous, than today. We can undoubtedly achieve this aspiration by unitedly moving forward as one Sri Lankan nation. Accordingly, despite differences in political affiliation, ethnicity and religion, a fresh beginning is imperative to create a brighter future for us and our nation, in this New Year.

I wish all Sri Lankans here and abroad a happy Sinhala and Tamil New Year!

