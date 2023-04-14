Thundershowers likely in several areas, fair weather expected elsewhere

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast for the day.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15t April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (14 April) are Kiranchi, Kokavil and Puthukkudiyiruppu at about 12:11 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.