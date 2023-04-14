Thundershowers likely in several areas, fair weather expected elsewhere

Thundershowers likely in several areas, fair weather expected elsewhere

April 14, 2023   07:40 am

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast for the day.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15t April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (14 April) are Kiranchi, Kokavil and Puthukkudiyiruppu at about 12:11 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night. 

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.   

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Quantity of fuel distributed during festive season to be increased (English)

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023 (English)

Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023 (English)

Statement by Co-Chairs of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable following meeting in Washington DC (English)

Statement by Co-Chairs of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable following meeting in Washington DC (English)

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt (English)

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt (English)

2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year Auspicious Times

2023 Sinhala and Tamil New Year Auspicious Times

Do not give live updates about your New Year trips on social media - Police warns public

Do not give live updates about your New Year trips on social media - Police warns public

Prices of fruits, vegetables and other goods on the rise ahead of festive season

Prices of fruits, vegetables and other goods on the rise ahead of festive season

NEWS IN BRIEF - PRIME TIME - 2023.04.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - PRIME TIME - 2023.04.13