Firework stall goes up in flames

A firework stall that had been temporarily set up for the festive season in Giriulla has caught fire.

While Police are yet to identify the cause of the fire, they stated that the entire stock of fireworks was destroyed in the fire, adding that and two other stalls which were on either side of the stall in question were also damaged.

It has been confirmed, however, that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Giriulla

Police.